A focus on Probus | Probus Club of Macquarie (Bathurst)

October 11 2023 - 10:00am
Probus Club of Macquarie members during a chocolate factory tour. Picture supplied.
IN the lead-up to a friendship lunch on October 20 for Bathurst's five Probus clubs, the Western Advocate is having a look at each of the city's clubs in turn. This week, it's the Probus Club of Macquarie (Bathurst).

The Probus Club of Macquarie (Bathurst) was formed in 1996 and this year celebrates 27 years of ladies meeting each month to live the Probus motto of friendship, fun and fellowship.

