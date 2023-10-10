The Probus Club of Macquarie (Bathurst) was formed in 1996 and this year celebrates 27 years of ladies meeting each month to live the Probus motto of friendship, fun and fellowship.
Our club still has one foundation member who is now a life member and is very active in the club.
We meet on the third Thursday of the month at Panthers Bathurst and have a birthday morning tea at Bathurst RSL on the following Thursday.
Each month we have a guest speaker, all of whom are always interesting and varied, and we also have a buddy system, where a fellow member stays in touch between meetings to make sure members are well.
Through the year we organise many outings, both locally plus trips of one or two nights.
For example, this year we had a two-night stay at the Hunter Valley to see the Christmas lights, visit wineries and to do a Pearl Farm tour on the Hawkesbury, then an overnighter to Gosford to do the Hawkesbury River Postman's Run and a chocolate factory tour.
As well, we have had local outings to Carcoar, Molong, the Beekeeper's Inn, a picnic in the park, Christmas in July and more.
The members of the Macquarie Club are a very social lot and love nothing more than getting together for some fun and laughter - with the emphasis on fun.
If you would like more information about the club, contact president Marilyn Dickenson on 0407 914 251 or email club secretary Sandra Hogan on sweller49@bigpond.com
