Beth Maree Smith pleads guilty in Bathurst Court to assault

By Court Reporter
Updated October 26 2023 - 10:50am, first published 8:30am
PUSHING a man during a heated early morning argument has resulted in a 59-year-old woman fronting Bathurst Local Court.

