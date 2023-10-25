PUSHING a man during a heated early morning argument has resulted in a 59-year-old woman fronting Bathurst Local Court.
Beth Maree Smith of Rose Street, South Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 4, 2023 to common assault.
Court documents state Smith and the victim got into an argument about 4.20am on September 19, 2023.
The victim stood from his chair and approached Smith, before she grabbed him on the face with both hands and pushed him.
The court heard the victim got his car keys and said he was going to speak with police.
Both Smith and the victim went to Bathurst Police Station about 5.30am, where they each gave a statement.
Smith - who had no prior criminal record - was arrested and taken into custody, where she admitted to the assault.
Solicitor James Horsburgh told the court there had been "quite a bit of tension" between Smith - a grandmother of six - and the victim leading up to the assault.
Mr Horsburgh said it all just "came to a head".
Magistrate Fiona Toose said, in her view, it was clear there were stressors and Smith needed to "take a deep breath and walk away".
"Whilst it is a common assault, it's certainly at the lower end, it was a push," Ms Toose said.
"Mrs Smith, don't be afraid to ask for help."
The court found Smith guilty but did not proceed to conviction. The matter was dismissed pursuant to Section 10 (1)(a) of the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.