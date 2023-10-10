A BATHURST trio has helped lead Western to an undefeated campaign in the NSW Girls Under 15s Youth Championship last week.
Played at Singleton in the Hunter Valley, Milla Cole, Charlotte Shoemark and Poppi Stephen all featured as Western won seven games from as many matches in the week-long tournament.
With a 10 team competition, Western missed out on playing two other teams, with one of them being Greater Illawarra, who also won all of its games.
Greater Illawarra was ultimately deemed the champion, having a superior net run rate compared to Western's.
Stephen's father Matt, who was the assistant coach of Western, said it was a great showing from the three Bathurst girls.
"They did well," he reflected.
"They had good chances to have a crack, whether it was batting, bowling or fielding.
"They should hold their heads very, very high, the Bathurst girls."
It was Shoemark's first time competing in the competition, with Stephen and Cole having previously represented Western in the Youth Championships.
With an average age of roughly 12 and a half years, the team is likely to stick together for the next couple of years and hopefully go one further in the future.
Stephen believes the team played so well because of their camaraderie.
"I think the reason they played so well was because they gelled and they're a really bunch of girls," he said.
"That makes a big difference."
Stephen said the Western girls have battled a 'logistical nightmare' to perform well at a high level.
"t's a pretty big area and it's a bit of a logistic nightmare to just get to training," he said.
"Some travel four hours each way."
Throughout its campaign, Western were extremely dominant, defeating Northern Inland by seven wickets, North Coast by 34 runs, Newcastle by nine wickets, Lake Macquarie by four wickets, Central Coast by nine wickets, Riverina by four wickets and Mid North Coast by nine wickets.
All three of the Bathurst Western players ply their trade with City Colts Cricket Club.
