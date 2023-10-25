Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Raymond Sharpley convicted in Bathurst for having stolen goods

By Court Reporter
Updated October 26 2023 - 8:09am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who was found with two suspicious credit cards has told police they belonged to his friends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.