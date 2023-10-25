A MAN who was found with two suspicious credit cards has told police they belonged to his friends.
Raymond Sharpley, 33, of Rocket Street, West Bathurst was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on October 4, 2023 of having stolen goods.
Police were patrolling Suttor Street in Windradyne about 1.30am on June 15 when they saw a white Toyota Camry leave a "known drug location", court documents said.
The vehicle sped away to avoid police before they were stopped by officers on Colville Street.
Due to the time of night, where the vehicle came from and their information with drugs, police told the driver and Sharpley - who was a passenger in the vehicle - they would be searched.
The court heard Sharpley was then found with two credit cards belonging to other people.
"They're my friends, I was just using them, I was going to give them back," Sharpley told police.
Magistrate Fiona Toose read the charge against Sharpley in open court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
He was convicted and fined $1000.
