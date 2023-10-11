BATHURST came dangerously close to running out of water in 2020, with it estimated that the city had enough supply for just 18 weeks before much-needed rain finally fell.
It's a situation Bathurst Regional Council never wants to go back to, which is why work is continuing to bolster the supply and use water more conservatively.
Among the work is the development of the Regional Drought Resilience Plan, which Bathurst council has jointly received funding for with Lithgow City Council and Oberon Council.
The plan will identify the region's priorities, provide a roadmap of actions to help prepare and act early to respond to future drought risks, ultimately reducing the impact on people, the environment and the economy.
To help inform the plan, two regional drought resilience planning sessions will be held at the Bathurst Rail Museum on Thursday, October 12.
The sessions, to be held at 10.30am and 5.30pm, are for individuals from a diverse range of industries, including farmers, farming groups, large food manufacturing businesses, rural supply stores, environmentalists and water specialists.
Economic development manager David Flude said, through these sessions, council wants "to learn from previous droughts and identify broader community implications resulting from drought".
He said the information provided by participants will be used to develop drought resilience plans that can be implemented by councils and their communities to manage future risks.
The Regional Drought Resilience Plan, once complete, will contain:
It is hoped funding will become available to help the three areas implement actions around managing drought risk.
"The Drought Resilience Plan for Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon will be submitted to the CSIRO in late November 2023," Mr Flude said.
"Once plans are finalised, funding may be made available to regions to kick-start implementation of identified actions."
