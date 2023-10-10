BINGO Ladies have put together a truly gutsy performance to beat the Light Horseman.
Featuring 'Slugger' John Bullock', 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher, Sarah Tree, Colin Whitchurch and Jim Geyer, the Bingo Ladies defeated the Light Horseman team featuring Brook Lynch, Bailey Honeyman, Leo Meares, Rebekah Fischer and Joe Camilleri seven sets to five, 57 games to 43.
Bullock believes his side are grand final material, saying it'll take a good side run his down.
"My side has experience to burn. Who can handle our pressure tennis? It's quite unique," he said.
"Whatever side beats us, they will have to be playing exceptionally good tennis, and I can't see that happening."
The second match saw Team the Gunners of Rod Schumacher, Kurt Booth, Brian Dwyer, Sophie Smith and Stacey Markwick defeat a Luckless Team Lone Pine of Jason Molkentin, Andrew Tree, Jason Honeyman, James Meares, Graeme Stapleton and Frank Buckley eight sets to four, 61 games to 50.
The star player in this match was no doubt Gunners' Brian Dwyer, as he was the only player of all the ten players to win all his four sets, 7-5, 7-5, 6-3, 6-2.
Dwyer is in hot form of late winning his last eight sets in a row, and will prove a troublesome player to his opponents come finals time.
Gunners substitute and one of Bathurst City's up and coming players Sophie Smith looked totally focused playing some good quality tennis in her 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 wins.
Kurt Booth was also in fine form for the Gunners, showing glimpses of brilliance in his 7 -5, 7-5, 6-3 sets wins.
Well folks until next week it's 'Slugger' signing off.
Good hitting.
