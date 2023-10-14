Western Advocate
Home/What's On/Family and Kids

Bathurst Carillon Junior Theatrical Society present play doubleheader

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 15 2023 - 10:46am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Carillon Junior Theatrical Society (CJTS) kids have been busy bees recently, preparing their musical double bill, and now they've added a play doubleheader to the list.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.