THE Carillon Junior Theatrical Society (CJTS) kids have been busy bees recently, preparing their musical double bill, and now they've added a play doubleheader to the list.
On Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11, CJTS will be presenting back-to-back productions; The Pirates of Penrith and We'll be Right Back After this Murder (WBRBATM) at KeyStone 1889.
The Pirates of Penrith will be performed by the junior cast, with the youngest actor being just four-years-old.
Following a brief intermission, CJTS senior members will be performing WBRBATM, with cast members ranging from 13 to 18-years-old.
The productions are completely student led, with both casts fully comprising of students, and a student Master of Ceremonies (MC) hosting the event.
And even though it's a kids show, it will still be a full-scale production.
"It's got music throughout the plays themselves, and lots of sound and lighting and all the rest of it, full productions," owner and director of CJTS Bronnie Colley said.
Not only do the kids have a big role to play, there will also be an opportunity for audience participation.
During WBRBATM, attendees can take a front-row seat to the action, and take turns guessing the suspect in the 'whodunit murder mystery'.
The winner will even receive a prize.
"Usually chocolate or something," Mrs Colley said.
But audience participation isn't the only reason why Mrs Colley believes people should come along to the productions.
"They're really clever scripts, they're a lot of fun, and there's lots of fun characters and loads of talent and some really good performances," she said.
"They're really entertaining plays, there's lots of humour in them, the senior one particularly is very fun, and the kids are revelling in some of the characters.
"It's fantastic and to see the talent in the kids, and just to support them because they've put so much effort in."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
One of these performances will be by Audrey White, who is playing a role in The Pirates of Penrith.
This is the first time that Audrey will be performing in a play, and this year she even landed the lead role in the CJTS musical.
"I'm excited about performing, this year is my first year that I have been in plays, but I've been in CJTS for quite a long time," she said.
And as for what Audrey is most looking forward to, she couldn't decide.
"The singing and the dancing and the acting, so basically all of it," she said.
Tickets for the plays will be available from the KeyStone 1889 website.
