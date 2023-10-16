Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Kenny Springs' Simone Corby an Australian Women in Law finalist

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated October 16 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OUT of hundreds of applicants across the country, Bathurst's Simone Corby is one of Australia's top 10 women in law - and she's hoping to be named number one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.