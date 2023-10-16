OUT of hundreds of applicants across the country, Bathurst's Simone Corby is one of Australia's top 10 women in law - and she's hoping to be named number one.
The CEO of Kenny Spring Solicitors has been a finalist in the Australian Women in Law Awards for the past three years, and she's hoping it will be a case of fourth time lucky.
But just being named in the top 10 has Ms Corby thrilled.
"This is really exciting for me to be still demonstrating that what we're doing is bench marked against the best in the country as far as female professionals in the legal industry," she said.
While Ms Corby is no stranger to being a finalist in the executive of the year category, this will be the first year she heads down to the gala night in Melbourne with the chance of winning two awards.
Named a finalist in the marketing and communications category as well, Ms Corby said she is really proud to be flying the Kenny Spring flag and showing the country how innovative the small Central West firm is.
"Last year they said there was close to 800 women who entered, so making the top 10 is a pretty big statement for us as a firm, to be able to say we are doing things at a national quality level," Ms Corby said.
"We really are, for a small firm, punching above our weight.
"A lot of the females that are being recognised as finalists this year are in firms with 3000 staff across the country, and for a regional law firm with 18 staff we really are thrilled to be recognised at that level."
Ms Corby will head to Melbourne for the gala night on November 23, and is really looking forward to networking with other women in law from around the country.
She said being able to rub shoulders with women of such high calibre who are leading the way in the industry is very empowering, and she always returns with a new-found enthusiasm for the job.
