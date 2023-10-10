5.50PM UPDATE:
A large truck which became stuck in Alexander Street earlier on Tuesday afternoon is on the move to its destination, with Alexander Street now re-opened to traffic.
EARLIER:
A LARGE low-loader carrying a massive piece of equipment has reportedly taken a wrong turn and is stuck along Alexander Street in West Bathurst on Tuesday afternoon, October 10.
The street is closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area until the truck has moved on.
The huge truck became stuck on the roundabout at the Alexander and Suttor streets intersection near the Bathurst Fire Station.
The Fire and Rescue NSW Kelso team attended the incident, where they had to use hydraulic cutting equipment to remove street signs so the truck could get through the roundabout.
The low-loader is currently parked along Alexander Street, with police and Essential Energy crews navigating the best way for the driver to deliver the large piece of equipment.
Kelso Fire Station Captain Scott Wilson said they are checking for any low-hanging power lines that the truck may hit on its way.
"We're just parked on the side of the road now and we've got Essential Energy here just checking what the safest route is so he doesn't knock any power lines," he said.
"They've gone ahead to make sure there's no low-hanging wires and they'll deal with that if there is."
Motorists should avoid Alexander Street and keep up to date on road closures with Live Traffic.
