After months of delays, a major development has emerged in the push to bring greyhound racing back to Orange with a multi-million dollar "best-in-the-world" track.
Orange City Council will vote on a proposal to allow construction at the abandoned Highland's Paceway next week, the Central Western Daily understands.
Details are thin on the ground for now. The October 17 vote may be closed to the public but a verdict will likely be announced on the night.
"We're on the precipice of being able to establish one of the best regional ... facilities in Australia," member for Orange Phil Donato told the CWD on Tuesday.
"It would be a great coup for the local Greyhound fraternity and supporters. After facing oblivion back in 2016 ... getting this here in our town would be absolutely fantastic."
Preliminary design plans for the "Centre of Excellence" include a restaurant, onsite vet clinic, public sports fields, rehoming facilities, petshop, function centre, and offices. Earliest timeline for completion is 2025.
Construction costs are estimated at about $15 million. The NSW Greyhound Breeders, Owners & Trainers Association (GBOTA) says it "could" inject $20 million into the Orange economy each year.
Trainers Scott Jones and Steve Jones spoke to the CWD while running their dogs on a disused strip at the trotting track this week.
"I'm pretty confident it's coming to Orange, but we just want them to hurry up," Steve Jones said.
"When Wade Park was here, lots of families used to go to watch the dogs. There's nothing in Orange now ... if you're racing-orientated you've got to travel, even if you just want to watch."
The abandoned site off Bathurst Road was revealed as the preferred location in February. The former sports precinct on the Northern Distributor, a block adjacent to Orange Airport, and Towac Park were also explored.
"The priority will be the track itself and being the safest and best designed in the world. It will be built with the latest technology in regards to safety and welfare," the CEO of GBOTA Allan Hilzinger told the CWD in March.
Concerns over the ethics of dog racing, fairness of taking the track from Bathurst, and suitability of the trotting track - which has been previously earmarked for dirt bike riding - have been flagged by some.
Greyhounds last raced in Orange in 2004 at Wade Park. Destruction of Kennerson Park in Bathurst last year due to flooding pushed GBOTA to search for a replacement in the Central West.
