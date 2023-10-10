On Wednesday our bowls were cancelled because of a predicted heavy rainstorm, which duly fell in the afternoon.
On Saturday in great spring weather, 26 bowlers nominated and played in five games of pairs and one game of triples.
Game one, rink 15:
On the ninth end, skipper Trevor Kellock and Paul Rapley scored three shots to level the scores at nine shots all with skipper John McDonagh and Flynn Armstrong, who were down nine shots to 14 shots after the 11th end. But, then John and Flynn, who won six consecutive ends, just led 20 shots to 14 shots after the 17th end. Trevor and Paul finished the best, winning 23 shots to 20 shots after the 20th end.
Game two, rink 16:
In a very similar game to rink 15, skipper John Archer and Neville Townsend, after the eighth end, were leading eight shots to three shots against skipper Robert Bourke and Ian Shaw, who scored 15 shots to lead 18 shots to eight shots after the 15th end. Then John and Neville scored six shots to three shots, but went down 15 shots to 21 shots to Robert and Ian, after the 20th end.
Game three, rink 17:
By winning 15 of the 21 ends, skipper Michael and Louise Hall were always in control of this game against skipper Ray Noonan and Phillip Murray. After the sixth end Michael and Louise led nine shots to one shot over Ray and Phillip who were down 11 shots to 17 shots after the 17th end. Then the Hall family scored five shots to be successful 22 shots to 11 shots over Ray and Phillip.
Game four, rink 18:
This was an interesting game of lawn bowls as skipper Garry Hotham, Ian Schofield and John Fulton were leading 11 Shots to 4 shots after the 9th end against Skip. Robert Lindsay, Joe Young (Welcome back, Joe) and Jack Smith, who scored three shots to draw level at 11-all after the 13th end with Team Hotham, who then scored two shots on the 19th end to level the game at 16-all. But, Team Lindsay finished well scoring six shots on the 20th end, then one shot to be victorious 23 shots to 16 shots over Team Hotham after the 21st end.
Game five, rink 19:
In this game, skipper Bruce Rich, who usually plays lead himself, was blessed to have as his lead, Annette Mcpherson, who gave a very polished display of lead bowling all through this game and was the 'Player of the match' against Skip. Daniel Prasad and Jim Grives, who were down 8 shots to 10 shots after the 13th end. Skipper and Annette then won quite convincingly, 23 shots to 12 shots against Daniel and Jim.
Game six, rink 20:
Another game where the Winners had a great game of Lawn Bowls. Skipper Alby Homer and Chris Stafford just led five shots to three after the sixth end against skipper Norm Hayes and Barry McPherson, who were just down eight shots to 10 shots after the 13th end. Then by winning six consecutive ends scoring 14 shots. Alby and Chris led 24 shots to eight shots. Finally being successful 27 shots to 9 shots over Norm and Barry after the 21st.
By the Bowling Shark
With the deluge of rain on Wednesday there were no ladies bowls this week, but at least the district got a good drop of rain. With the sound of the Supercars in the background this is how the week rolled:
Rink one: Peter Cassidy, Darryl Shurmer and Darren Marsh allowed the opposition of John Bosson, Ron Hogan and Terry Burke to open up a 9-1 gap by the fourth. Team Marsh did their best to keep up and levelled the scores on the 16th (13-all) but was unlucky and went down 21-16.
Rink two, men's Singles: (Marker: Mick Foxall) Dave Josh and Peter Drew battled it out over 32 ends of some close scoring action. The scores were level on three occasions with Dave playing catch-up on the 29 th to level the match 20 all. Dave held on to win 25-20.
Rink three: Greg Hallett, Geoff Thorne and Tiger Smith battled it out against Ron Hollebone, Peter Hope and Paul Galvin with scores level on the 12th (13-all), it looked as if Team Smith had gained the momentum to the end until Team Galvin came but to snatch victory, winning 27-21.
Rink four, men's singles: (Marker: Greg Cross) Lacie Koszta opened a gap early against Ted Parker to be 18-9 in front by the 18th end of 27 played. Lacie controlled the match, and it didn't take much longer for him to take the win 25-13.
Rink five, men's Singles: (Marker: Glen Urza) Craig Bush was behind 8-0 by the fourth end against Trevor Sharpham. Craig slowed Trevor's progression to be 16-17 down by the 18th. But it only took Trevor another four ends to get the victory, winning 25-16.
Rink six: Kevin Dwyer, Peter Ryan and Noel Witney were in a battle against Peter Mathis, Shaun Elphick and Danny Rochford with the scores level on the 7th (5-all) and again on the 20th (16-all). Team Rochford just getting home with the win 17-16.
Rink seven: Max Elms and Tim Pickstone didn't hold back against Terry Clark and Allan Clark who were down 15-4 by the 13th. Team Pickstone never took the pressure off the throat and got the win in the end, winning 26-15.
Rink eight: Ron McGarry, Jeff Adams and Hugh Brennan didn't come second this time against Glan Carter, Terry James and John Hobson. Team Brennan showed no mercy to the opposition being 19-4 in front by the 13th. Team Brennan winning easily in the end 27-10.
Rink three, men's singles semi-final: (Marker: Allan Clark) Noel Witney and Dave Josh played 24 ends to find a winner. But to get there, there was plenty of action between both players. Noel was lucky to get the lead back and went on to win the match 25-20.
Rink five - men's singles semi-final: (Marker: Ted Parker) Lacie Koszta was in trouble early against Trevor Sharpham who was on point throughout their match. Trevor was 19-6 in front by the 14th and only took 17 ends to win the match 25-9. The final to be played this Saturday with Trevor possibly having a two year run for the A grade men's single champion. See you all there from 12.30pm.
Rink seven: Rory Elphick, Betsy Thornberry (swing bowler) and Shaun Elphick made short work of the opposition of Ruby Elphick, Betsy Thornberry and Mel Parker. Team Elphick went on to win his third straight win as skip winning 20-9.
Rink eight: Liz Draper and Leonie McGarry were 7-1 up by the 5 th against Kevin Dwyer and Peter Drew. Team McGarry didn't allow Team Drew into the match and went on to win the match by 10 points 15-5.
Rink two: Peter Hope and Des Sanders were in trouble from start to finish against Geoff Thorne and Noel Witney who never looked threatened and held the lead from start to finish to easily win the match 38-10.
Rink three: Josh Roberson and Peter Drew levelled the match on the 12th (10-all) against Cameron Bull and Darryl Shurmer. Team Drew took the lead even if it was brief and allowed Team Shurmer into the match and ran away with the win 22-15.
Rink four: Bryce Peard, Ted Parker and Max Elms opened the scoring against Jim Clark, Terry Chifley and Allan Clark. Team Elms allowed Team Clark to take control and opened the gap in the score to 19-9 by the 13th. Team Clark winning in the end 21-16.
Rink five: Terry Clark and Greg Hallett were on a mission of destruction against Kevin Dwyer and Ron Hogan who were 19-5 down by the 13th. Team Hallett had all the answers and also the scoring opportunities to win big, 32-8.
Rink six: Ron McGarry, Paul Jenkins and Brian Hope looked also to have a big win on the cards against Dick Graham, Tony Smith and Kevin Miller who were 21-7 down by the 11th. Team Miller fought back and was unlucky in the end to just miss the win, going down 26-21.
Rink seven: Glen Carter, Jake Shurmer and Shaun Elphick were in trouble by the seventh being 10-2 down against Darryl Howard, John Mackey and Russ MacPherson. Team Elphick looked like he was going to lose his first game as skip, But he didn't by picking up a seven-point end on the 10th and going onto win 26-16.
This wraps up another busy week at the Majellan, just a reminder that the club's annual general meeting (AGM) is on Sunday, October 22, at 10am. See you all there.
So until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
