This was an interesting game of lawn bowls as skipper Garry Hotham, Ian Schofield and John Fulton were leading 11 Shots to 4 shots after the 9th end against Skip. Robert Lindsay, Joe Young (Welcome back, Joe) and Jack Smith, who scored three shots to draw level at 11-all after the 13th end with Team Hotham, who then scored two shots on the 19th end to level the game at 16-all. But, Team Lindsay finished well scoring six shots on the 20th end, then one shot to be victorious 23 shots to 16 shots over Team Hotham after the 21st end.

