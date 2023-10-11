POLICE say they are conducting inquiries into whether any offences were committed after a truck carrying a large load became stuck at the Alexander and Suttor streets intersection in the city's west.
Emergency services were called just after 4pm on Tuesday, October 10 when the truck, transporting a 32-tonne refrigeration unit to the Simplot site, ended up on the wrong road and was reported to have nearly taken out some powerlines.
The truck, carrying a load that was 4.9 metres high by four metres wide, was travelling along Bradwardine Road before it turned onto Suttor Street.
Police told the Western Advocate that the driver stopped the truck when he realised he had touched a powerline and reversed to prevent further damage.
Essential Energy and Fire and Rescue crews attended the location to assist with escorting the truck to its destination safely - which took about two hours.
Police said on Wednesday that inquiries are being conducted into whether offences were committed by the driver of the heavy vehicle in relation to load limits and routes on which the vehicle was permitted to travel.
While the truck was stuck at the Alexander and Suttor intersection on Tuesday afternoon, Alexander Street was closed and motorists were asked to avoid the area.
