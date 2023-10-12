Throughout the off-season, ACM will be bringing you a string of rugby league flashback stories from the Western region, highlighting memorable grand finals, historic clubs and iconic players from years gone past.
WHEN St Pat's won its last first grade title, it was all about one man.
Benjamin John.
The crafty hooker was a nightmare for Cowra Magpies on that fateful September day at Sid Kallas Oval back in 2014, as he scored a hat-trick.
John's efforts will go down as one of the great individual grand final performances of the 21st century, so there were no surprises when he received the Dave Scott Medal for best on ground.
It was a display that typified everything about his top-shelf game.
Not only did John score three tries, but his dummy half running was as dangerous as ever, his work rate in defence was very commendable and he made several line breaks in the second half that led to teammate Garry Reilly slotting home two late penalty goals.
John, who represented Papua New Guinea four teams between 2007 and 2010, played down his three-try effort, instead the rake tried to deflect the praise onto his teammates.
"They were really tough but ... I just took them as they come," he said.
"I'd give a big thanks to Mick [Armstrong] for his leadership, all the boys who put in the big runs and to those front rowers as well who helped lift me up."
The now retired Armstrong was the captain of the Saints in 2014 and one of only two players in that winning squad that featured in the club's last first grade win in 2008, the other being Brent Dennis.
When accepting the premiership trophy, he paid tribute to every member of the club.
"Everyone that's been involved this year deserves recognition," he said.
"We've used a heap of players in first grade. They've all made a difference, and all the players from firsts, reserves, 18s and the women's side have earned this.
"All the volunteers as well, the committee. That's why this is such a great club because of the people involved and the amount of work they put in."
The 2014 premiership was St Pat's first since a 2008 win over Mudgee Dragons and their sixth overall, with previous wins in 1968, 1973, 1989 and 2001.
It remains St Pat's last first grade title.
St Pat's 2014 premiership winning squad: 1 Campbell Scott, 2 AJ Piper, 3 Mick Armstrong, 4 Dave Howard, 5 Jake Bright, 6 Garry Reilly, 7 Antonio Ale, 8 Luke Single, 9 Benjamin John, 10 Brent Dennis, 11 Cyp Ale, 12 Jacob Bell, 13 Cameron Neville, 14 Ben Hews, 15 Ben Thompson, 16 Paleatime Ale, 17 Kurt Hancock
