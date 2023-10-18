MICHELE James knows the heartbreak of cancer - and how a big-hearted local organisation can help.
Ms James has been a member of Can Assist for four years as a way of giving back to the organisation after her son received financial support during his long battle with the disease.
"I became part of Can Assist in 2019 and I know how both sides work," she said.
"Sadly, in April 2018, my son Ashley lost a seven-year fight with cancer.
"Ash had a big personality and a big heart and his loss left a big gap in all our hearts. But one of his wishes was if he could give back to Can Assist, he would."
So, in 2019, Ms James' family began to give back to the local charity and she even joined the group to help out as much as she can.
Ms James said the financial help did wonders for her son and his family during his battle.
From covering some of the medical costs, to car registration and power bills, Can Assist gave the family one less thing to worry about during such a hard time.
And not only is Ms James thankful to Can Assist, she's incredibly grateful to every community member who has donated to the organisation since its inception.
Can Assist solely focuses on giving cancer patients in the 2795 postcode as much financial assistance as possible, but it all relies on community donations.
That's why Can Assist president Gen Croaker says it is so important to have a strong community profile.
One way Can Assist does this is through its annual Christmas Luncheon.
This year, the social event will be held at the Bathurst RSL on November 16. Tickets are $35 each, with $30 covering lunch and the remaining $5 going to Can Assist.
Ms Croaker said the luncheon isn't specifically about raising money, but about inviting the community to join Can Assist for a lovely meal and to spread the word about what the organisation does.
"What we really like to do is to keep our image out there, so the community knows we're still working," she said.
"We're totally dependent on community help. We don't get any funding from the government and we don't get any funding from the donations that go to Daffodil Cottage, even though we do liaise very closely with Daffodil Cottage because most of the claims come from there.
"We want to make awareness in the community so they know we're here and all the money we raise goes to the patients, none of it goes anywhere else."
To purchase tickets to the Christmas Luncheon or to inquire about making a donation, Ms Croaker said she can be reached at 6331 1601.
