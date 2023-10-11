A DRIVER is lucky to have escaped serious injury after a truck and vehicle collided, causing the vehicle to roll at the intersection of Seymour and Lambert streets.
Emergency services were called around 8.30am on Wednesday morning, October 11, following reports a Hino Truck and a vehicle had collided.
Police said it is alleged the driver of the truck failed to give way at the intersection.
Police are investigating the crash, and said they expect the driver of the truck will receive an infringement notice for failing to give way.
NSW Ambulance were called to the scene and treated two men. Both were cleared of serious injury but one was taken to Bathurst hospital.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
