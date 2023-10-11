Western Advocate
Police investigating after truck and vehicle collide at Lambert and Seymour streets intersection

Amy Rees
Amy Rees
Updated October 11 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:18pm
Police investigating after truck and car collide at Lambert and Seymour streets intersection on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. Picture by Top Notch Video
Police investigating after truck and car collide at Lambert and Seymour streets intersection on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. Picture by Top Notch Video

A DRIVER is lucky to have escaped serious injury after a truck and vehicle collided, causing the vehicle to roll at the intersection of Seymour and Lambert streets.

Local News

