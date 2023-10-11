SATURDAY'S Monthly Medal was littered with red hot scores across the three grades, but it was Greg Murray who posted the best return of 65 nett to win C grade and the coveted 'cock of the course' for October.
Craig Windus (68) and Matt Clifton (71) rounded out the minors while 93 off the stick picked up the scratch for Glenn Hope.
Michael Weekes exuded class on his way to 66 nett and a 1 shot margin over Steve McDonald in A grade, the consistent Peter Brien (69) was third and the scratch went the way of Justin Adams with 76.
The classy Graham George battled it out with Peter Morgan for the B grade crown after both players had 69 nett, in the end George was triumphant on a count-back.
A solid 71 nett gained Rob Jackson a position on the podium, 86 off the beater was enough for Shane Simmons to take the scratch.
The up and coming star Maiv Dorman fired a very tidy 71 nett to hold off Zara Noonan in the women's event.
John 'Panther' Rogers was on the prowl courtesy of 42 points to run away with Thursday's A grade title by a commanding seven shot margin over John Perfect and Rob Kovac, visitor Jon Creasey signed for the scratch on 29 points.
In a tight B grade affair Kevin Volk saluted the judge with 36 points, a single shot clear of Craig Windus and Mal Purves, Al Edwards took home the scratch prize with 19 points.
Lousea Johnston posted 34 points to take home the top honours over Jenny Murray (32) and Sarah Thompson (31).
Rogers completed the quinella after combining with Geoff 'Rooster 'Cooke (69) to hold off Brian Hope and Terry Chifley by four shots in the 2BBB multiplier.
The reliable combo of John Young and David Lilly were the scratch victors on 39 points.
