Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Host of golfers produced red hot scores in Bathurst Golf Club's Monthly Medal

By Bathurst Golf Club
October 12 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SATURDAY'S Monthly Medal was littered with red hot scores across the three grades, but it was Greg Murray who posted the best return of 65 nett to win C grade and the coveted 'cock of the course' for October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.