THE tension in the air at MacKillop College was palpable before the Year 12 students sat their first HSC exam, but this all turned to relief as the girls exited the hall following paper one.
Every year, the first exam out of the box is English Paper One, which is the common module - texts and human experiences - and is studied across both standard and advanced classes.
When MacKillop students Alexandra Aitchison and Paige Fenton, who both studied advanced English, were freed from sitting the two-hour paper, they felt at ease with their performances.
"It was actually a lot better than I thought it would be, I feel like the paper this year was very vast," Alexandra said.
"It had a large range that you could write about anything with it."
Paige agreed, and said that the essay question ticked all the boxes of what was studied in the syllabus, and what her teachers had been preparing her for over the last 12 months.
"I feel like I'll be a lot more prepared now that the first one is done. It's a lot of built-up anxiety but once you're in, you're in and you can just go with it," Alexandra said.
One way in which the girls felt they were extra prepared for the exam, was the fact that they both completed the HSC last year, when they were in Year 11.
Both girls completed the accelerated Studies of Religion course, which allowed them to cross one exam off their list a whole year ahead of the rest.
"I feel like being in Year 11 and doing that with the Year 12s was really good, because when I came into this, I didn't really have as much anxiety as I did in Year 11," Alexandra said.
Another reason that the girls were able to breathe a sigh of relief after the first paper, was because they have both received early entry into university.
Paige has been accepted into the University of Newcastle to study an honours degree in speech pathology, and Alexandra will be attending Bathurst CSU, where she will undertake a bachelors degree in Science.
As for their peers, and all those currently completing the HSC, the students had a message of encouragement to help people persevere with the next month of exams.
"Everything will pay off, no-matter how much you study, if you go in there with the right attitude, you will get far," Alexandra said.
