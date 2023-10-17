WHEN IT comes to World Mental Health day, we all have a part to play, and this is why a Flash Mob was recently held in the centre of town.
On Wednesday, October 11, members from the Bathurst community gathered along Church Street in Kings Parade, to raise awareness surrounding the importance of mental health.
It was the fourth year running for the event, which was organised by Bryan Billington of Bathurst Community Mental Health.
The overall theme of the event was to bring a drum or a tin along.
Drumming has recently been proven to have a positive effect on anxiety, grief, fatigue, depression and behavioural issues, and is a fun and engaging method for people of all ages.
And there was a vast array of age groups represented at the event, spanning from preschoolers to the elderly.
They all joined together to communicate their feelings, and share in a sausage sizzle.
