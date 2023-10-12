Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

CSU Mungoes and Mustards to battle it out in Line and Length Cup

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 12 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOR some it'll be their last game for their respective clubs and for others, it'll be an opportunity to claim bragging rights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.