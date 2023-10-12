FOR some it'll be their last game for their respective clubs and for others, it'll be an opportunity to claim bragging rights.
CSU Mungoes and CSU Mustards will face off on Saturday, in a battle of the rival football codes at Diggings Oval, as both the men's and women's clash in the Line and Length Cup.
The competition usually sees both teams vary between the 15-a-side and 13-a-side code at certain intervals but in 2023, a game of rugby union and rugby league will be played.
This Saturday it's rugby league and CSU Mungoes president Ray Sargent is confident his team will be too good for the Mustards.
"I think it'll be a challenge for the rugby boys," he said.
"Having a season where they have the ruck and now having to come back 10 metres is going to be a big difference.
"I'm sure they've been training and working hard towards that."
Sargent is hoping the graduating students will be able to enjoy themselves on Saturday, in what is likely their last game for the club.
"We've got a few boys that will be leaving," he said.
"It would be good to go out with a win with your mates up against the Mustards."
Joe Fajloun, the captain of the rugby club, said the club has been working on their fitness in recent weeks.
"If you're not fit enough [in league], you're going to be left behind," he said.
"[Mungoes] have some quick players, especially that left edge.
"But we've been working on more than just cardio, we've been trying to get them all to learn how to play the ball.
"We have to learn how to actually set our defensive lines too because we're use to bunching up."
The Mustards have only three players in their team that have experience in league, so it's going to be tough for them this weekend.
But that's not stopping Fajloun's confidence.
"We're looking pretty good in the past couple of weeks," he said.
"I reckon we've got a good chance of winning. I reckon it'll be a close one, a lot closer than last year."
The women's game will be interesting as it will be a one-off rugby league game.
It'll probably be more challenging for the Mungoes girls, because they usually play league tag, so they'll need to work on their tackling.
The women kick-off at 3.45pm, before the men's game gets underway at 5pm.
Entry is $5 with funds raised going to Line and Length, a mental health social connection movement.
