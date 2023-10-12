MEMBER for Calare Andrew Gee has called recent acts of vandalism "disappointing" as the final opportunity to vote in the Voice referendum nears.
Signs for the "yes" campaign have been vandalised in Bathurst, with the word crossed out and "no" written underneath it.
It is further evidence that the Voice referendum is a divisive issue across Australia, attracting passionate and vocal campaigners on both sides of the debate.
But Mr Gee, who himself is a "yes" supporter, says people shouldn't be resorting to "nastiness" over it.
"It's disappointing to see signage being vandalised, and I know that a formal complaint has been lodged with the Australian Electoral Commission about an incident between booth workers at Orange that left a Yes campaigner appalled and shocked," he said.
"It's important to be respectful of other people's opinions.
"It's a democracy and there's simply no need for nastiness."
He has encountered "no" voters in the lead up to the referendum, and found it is possible to have a respectful discussion with them even though they disagree with each other's stance.
"I've had some very polite conversations with 'no' voters, many of whom have said that while they are voting 'no' they are grateful to have a local member that stands up and does not just tow a party line," Mr Gee said.
He has also found that more people are looking to find out information about the Voice by attending information sessions in the Calare electorate.
People who have yet to vote can do so during pre-polling, which will conclude at 6pm on Friday, October 13, or on the day of the referendum, which is Saturday, October 14.
There will be 10 polling centres open on Saturday in the immediate Bathurst area, starting from 8am and closing at 6pm.
Voting in the referendum is compulsory.
The purpose of the Voice, according to the "yes" campaign, is to give constitutional recognition to Indigenous people through an advisory body.
This body would advise the Australian Parliament and government on matters that affect Indigenous people.
Mr Gee said this recognition is "meaningful", not symbolic or tokenistic, and will lead to better decision making.
"By saying 'yes' and giving Indigenous Australians the chance to have a say on issues that affect them, for example in housing, education, health and jobs, the government of the day will be empowered to make better decisions, leading to a brighter future for our nation," he said.
"It will help close the gap that still exists between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians in so many ways.
"Despite well-intentioned governments, the gap is not closing as it should be.
"How can it be in 2023 that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have a life expectancy eight to nine years shorter than non-Indigenous Australians, have worse rates of disease and infant mortality, and have a suicide rate twice as high?
"What's clear is that the current approach isn't working, and we need to change it up. By saying no, things will remain the same."
