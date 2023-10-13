STATE member Paul Toole wonders whether Bathurst Regional Council has run up the white flag in its battle with Orange over which city will get a new $15 million greyhound racing facility.
The neighbours and rivals have been competing to be chosen to get the facility - a replacement for Bathurst's Kennerson Park track, which was damaged beyond repair by spring flooding last year - for months.
Amid speculation that Orange City Council will soon vote on a proposed contract to allow the facility to be constructed on its old paceway site, there has been little news out of Bathurst Regional Council, though mayor Jess Jennings is adamant Bathurst is still in the running.
"There's been ongoing dialogue in all the right areas to give Bathurst as a destination the best chance and from this point on it's largely out of council's hands," he said this week.
"We've done everything we can do and we just need to see how the final decision is made.
"... You've got to remember that this process is actually not being run by council. We can only talk to the players involved and give the best support we can, which we've done, and how it plays out from here on is kind of beyond our control."
The Central Western Daily reported this week that it understands a vote will be taken by Orange City Council on October 17 on a proposed contract to allow construction at the former paceway site.
Cr Jennings, however, says that "doesn't actually constitute the final decision" on where the greyhounds facility will go.
Member for Bathurst Mr Toole said he was extremely surprised that Bathurst Regional Council was not fighting harder - at least publicly - to keep greyhound racing in the city.
"I'm really concerned that Orange City Council continues to meet with GBOTA [Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association] in relation to a new track in Orange," he said.
"We're hearing very little from Bathurst Regional Council in relation to a new track.
"I have written, several weeks ago, to the council requesting that they have an urgent meeting with GRNSW and GBOTA to try and do everything they can to keep this track and racing here for greyhounds in Bathurst."
Mr Toole said the industry is worth more than $20 million a year and "it is too important for our trainers, our owners, our breeders and our spectators to actually see it go".
Then-GBOTA chief executive officer Allan Hilzinger told the Advocate in March that a track "that races once a week with a TAB meeting in a city is worth in excess of $20 million to that town annually" and said the construction of the new facility would be worth between $10 million and $15 million.
Mr Toole said that, at the moment, it feels like Bathurst Regional Council "is putting up the white flag and surrendering".
"Council needs to have an urgent meeting with all councillors and GRNSW and GBOTA to talk about what is needed to assist in keeping the track here locally," he said.
Mr Toole has previously written to the Minister for Racing, David Harris, to say it would be "totally unfair and unreasonable" for Bathurst to lose the greyhound racing track given Kennerson Park was damaged by an unavoidable natural disaster.
Mr Toole, early in his state political career, was the Local Government Minister when then-Premier Mike Baird banned greyhound racing, a decision that was reversed only months later after a fierce backlash.
Bathurst was subsequently announced as the home of the newly created Greyhounds Welfare and Integrity Commission.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.