Western Advocatesport
Home/Sport/A-League

Why some of Bathurst's best athletes could be lost to Orange

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
October 12 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

JUST when you thought winter sport was over, more than 300 footballers are set to hit Proctor Park this weekend for the chance to win some money.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

More from sports
Macquarie United honours long-serving club stalwarts
Roy Thomas and David Sutton have both been unveiled as Macquarie United's newest life members. Picture by James Arrow
'It's not a chore. It's something you love doing.'
Bradley Jurd
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.