JUST when you thought winter sport was over, more than 300 footballers are set to hit Proctor Park this weekend for the chance to win some money.
Proctor Park is set to host 32 teams across a mix of junior and senior grades in Eglinton DFC's Summer 6s two-day competition.
There are two junior competitions - 9-12 years and 13-16 years - while there's three senior competitions - men, women's and over 35s.
Only the senior competitions will have prize money on offer, with the winning team to take home $500 each.
Eglinton DFC committee member Ashleigh Crook said she's pleased with the number of teams registered.
"We're pleased with the number of teams entered, despite what's on this weekend," she said.
"We wanted the men and women competitions to be competitive, so there's no mixed, but the junior and over 35s are mixed."
Teams are mostly made up of winter club sides, with their own creative (or sometimes simplistic) names.
There's a team is the men's competition called $54 Each, a creative name that implies how much money each player will get if they win.
Games will be played on Saturday and Sunday on smaller fields, across a shorten time frame and, as the name of the competition implies, with six players a side.
There's also no offside and teams will play approximately four games each day.
Bathurst Football Referees Association has supplied officials for the game.
Crook thanked Bathurst District Football and Bathurst Regional Council for their support in allowing the competition to run this weekend.
The first games kick-off at 9.45am on Saturday, while the last games kick-off at 2.30pm on Sunday.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.