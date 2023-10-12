Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Garth Dean named 2023 Country Cricket NSW Coach of the Year

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 12 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OVER almost three decades of cricket cricketing, Garth Dean has worked with hundreds of players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.