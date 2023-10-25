GETTING behind the wheel to buy medication while knowingly breaking the law has cost a man thousands of dollars in fines.
Korey Sean O'Conner, 31, of Wellington Street, Eglinton was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on October 4, 2023 for driving with a refused licence application.
Court documents state police stopped a white Nissan Navara as it was travelling north on Hamilton Street in Eglinton about 10.30pm on August 24, 2023.
O'Conner - who was in the driver's seat - was asked for his licence, before police found he had been disqualified for six months.
O'Conner went to Services NSW on July 12 to have his driver's licence re-issued but it was refused due to demerit points.
The court heard he could not drive until at least mid-December in 2023.
"Yeah I know, my licence is suspended," he said.
O'Conner then explained he was driving because he had to get medication.
Magistrate Fiona Toose found the matter proved in O'Conner's absence in open court, before he was convicted.
O'Conner was then fined $2000 and disqualified from getting behind the wheel for a further 12 months.
