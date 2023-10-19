THE TEAM at Woolworths Bathurst City Centre were "absolutely amazing" to Norma Denmead while she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and now the Woolies team are at it again.
This time they have jumped on board Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Bathurst Paint it Pink campaign, and have been parading pink products and productions.
On October 11, this culminated in staff wearing pretty pink wigs.
The initiative was instigated by Paint it Pink organisers Sally Rosin and Narelle Druitt, in conjunction with Woolworths team member Norma Denmead, who is currently recovering from breast cancer.
"This store was absolutely amazing to me through my treatment, absolutely amazing, and now they're doing it again," Ms Denmead said.
And the shop is on board, not just to support Ms Denmead, but all those in the community who have been touched by the devastating disease.
"I think that's why the team has been so great, because so many of them have got personal stories with family members or friends."
On October 17, the team will be participating in a cupcake day, where staff members will be baking cupcakes, with ingredients supplied courtesy of Woolworths, and selling them to raise money for Daffodil Cottage.
And for the final week of October, the team will be going all out, wearing as much pink as possible, all while encouraging customer donations.
"It's really hard on the customers, I know, because they see the price rises every week and we're there holding our buckets for money, but they have been very generous," Ms Denmead said.
But the main message from Ms Denmead, is to check your breasts as often as possible, to promote early detection.
"Get it early, that's the only option you've got," she said.
