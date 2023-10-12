A MULTI-NIGHT program of works on the Great Western Highway upgrade at Raglan has begun as the project nears completion.
Transport for NSW says asphalting between Eugenie and Napoleon streets will be carried out at night between 6pm and 6am to minimise disruptions.
The work will start tonight (Thursday, October 12) and is expected to take seven evenings to complete over a two-week period.
Transport for NSW says a 40 kilometre an hour speed limit will be in place during work hours and drivers should allow up to five minutes of extra travel time.
The night work program comes two weeks after Regional Transport Minister Jenny Aitchison was in Bathurst to mark a traffic switch to two new lanes between the roundabout near the Big Gold Panner and the corner of the Great Western Highway and Napoleon Street.
Ms Aitchison confirmed that the $73 million upgrade of the highway - which was announced by the previous NSW Coalition government - is expected to be finished by Christmas after the project faced a number of setbacks and delays due to wet weather.
Transport for NSW says all earthworks for the Kelso to Raglan upgrade have now been completed and the final steps include drainage work on the southern side of the project, completing the shared path and landscaping, constructing concrete medians and installing the new traffic lights at the intersection with PJ Moodie Memorial Drive.
When the highway upgrade is complete, there will be two lanes in both directions from Ashworth Drive to Napoleon Street, and two lanes eastbound and one lane westbound from Napoleon Street to the east of Ceramic Avenue.
