Night work at Raglan for $73m Great Western Highway upgrade

Updated October 12 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:22pm
The changing face of the Kelso to Raglan Great Western Highway upgrade over the past 18 months.
A MULTI-NIGHT program of works on the Great Western Highway upgrade at Raglan has begun as the project nears completion.

