A MAN with a "casual" relationship with drugs has been told to wake up to himself after he was busted with 'ice' twice in two months.
Angus Kurt Vane, 24, of Peel Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 4, 2023 to two counts of having possession of illegal drugs.
Court documents state Vane was stopped behind the wheel of a white Toyota Hilux ute on the Great Western Highway in Bathurst about 1.20am on July 13, 2023.
Vane told police he was visiting a friend, but couldn't remember their address.
During a search, police found a small zip lock bag of white crystals in Vane's pocket.
"It's meth," he said.
Vane was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where the drugs were found to be 0.73 grams in weight.
On a separate occasion, Vane was found with a bag of 'ice' on August 31 about 2.30am on Piper Street in Bathurst.
Vane's solicitor James Taylor told the court the drugs were for "recreational use" and that Vane had a "casual relationship" with 'ice'.
Magistrate Fiona Toose said based on Vane's criminal record that he had a "long-term problem" with drugs.
Ms Toose told Vane that the drugs were eventually going to age his body and "destroy" his life.
"There is no such thing as a casual relationship with drugs. You either don't do it or you're stuck with it for life," Ms Toose said.
"You are perpetuating the lives of drug dealers, you're putting money into their pockets.
"You need to wake up to yourself."
Vane was convicted of both counts and fined $3000.
