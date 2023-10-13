A FIRST home game of the season might be the perfect ingredient for Panorama Platypi to return to winning ways.
The Bathurst-based Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL) outfit will be looking to bounce back from last week's loss to Vipers when it welcomes Woodbridge to Jack Arrow Oval.
The Kevin Grimshaw-coached team started the season with a thumping 60-10 win over Castlereagh last month, but a 32-26 loss to the Orange club was a bit of a set back for the two-time reigning premiers.
Front rower Molly Kennedy is expecting a tough match on Sunday and believes Woodbridge's Alicia Earsman will be the one to watch for the visitors.
"Alicia Earsman has played at lock in Woodbridge's first two games to start the season, but she usually plays at six," she said.
"I guess they'll get the ball out to her quite a lot and have her playing as a ball-playing lock."
Kennedy believes playing in front of their own fans will help build a strong atmosphere for the players.
"We're trying to build some club spirit this year, so if we can get everyone down there to those games and support it, it would definitely bring a great atmosphere," he said.
In terms of a possible three-peat, Kennedy said it's important for the Platypi to take it one week at a time.
"I think we need to take it every week as it comes," he said.
"We're such a new outfit with new players and people playing in different position. Come finals, we'll turn it up a notch."
Sophie Tilburg is one of the new faces in the team this year, in what is her first year of playing rugby league.
She comes from league tag, having played the 2023 season with Bathurst Panthers, until Platypi coach Kevin Grimshaw saw her playing.
"I was playing league tag and Kev asked if I wanted to give it a go," Tilburg said.
"It's been pretty good so far.
"It's obviously a lot more physical but I reckon it's a lot more funner than the league tag."
There's a few changes to the Platypi team this Sunday, with Tiana Anderson, Demi Chapman, Zoe Lee, Kathryn Gullifer and Chrissy Baker all out from the team that featured in the loss to Vipers last round.
Cheynoah Amone, Carly Abbott, Rhi Rozga, Layla Rumball, Tanesha Pringle, Chelsea Amone and Paige Gallagher all come into Grimshaw's extended 20-player squad.
Under 12s will start the day off at 9.30am, before under 14s at 10.30am, under 16s at 11.40am and under 18s at 12.50pm.
Kick-off in first grade is at 2pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.