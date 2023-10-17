Brilliant housing addition is on its way, Glenray says

GLENRAY'S latest project - a new accessible, four-bedroom Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) home in the Bathurst CBD - has commenced.
The new home on Brilliant Street has been purpose-built to NDIS SDA design standard for fully accessible housing, ensuring the home is accessible for people with high support needs.
This exceptional housing solution boasts features in line with the highest accessibility standards, including a seamless, step-free accessway from the front boundary to the entry doorway, widened doorways, adaptable benches, inclusive bathrooms, and provisions for a hoist.
Discover a new standard of accessibility and comfort in modern housing.
SDA housing refers to a range of accommodation options specifically built to cater to the unique needs of individuals with very high support needs.
This accommodation is designed to be accessible and adaptable, providing the necessary support and facilities to enhance the independence and quality of life for participants with disabilities.
"Our new SDA home represents a significant milestone in our mission to enable people to live as independently as they choose," general manager Kath Graham said.
"Glenray is committed to people of all abilities having the right to access homes suitable for their needs.
"This purpose-built home embodies our commitment to providing the highest level of care and support in a welcoming and accessible environment."
Glenray, a local not-for-profit organisation, has been committed to providing supported independent living accommodation for around 60 years and continues to provide new opportunities for people living with disability in the community to live the life they choose.
Glenray has chosen to build another SDA to address the critical need for accessible and tailored housing for individuals with disabilities.
This modern, spacious home is designed to suit a wide variety of needs of people living with disability. People wishing to access NDIS supported independent living SDA are invited to inquire at info@glenray.com.au for Brilliant Street.
For updates on the new home, check out www.glenray.com.au
