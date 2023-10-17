Western Advocate
Accessible accommodation being built in Brilliant Street: Glenray

October 18 2023 - 10:00am
Brilliant housing addition is on its way, Glenray says
GLENRAY'S latest project - a new accessible, four-bedroom Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) home in the Bathurst CBD - has commenced.

Local News

