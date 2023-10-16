Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

The Big Lunch at Cafe Viva draws in a crowd. See the photos

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 16 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CAFE Viva set out to impress when it held The Big Lunch for the second time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.