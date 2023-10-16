CAFE Viva set out to impress when it held The Big Lunch for the second time.
The new initiative, which provides a free meal to anyone in the community each Thursday at lunch time, has so far been a great success.
Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham said people started arriving about 15 minutes before the lunch got under way on October 12, 2023.
On the menu was a bacon and zucchini slice and green goddess pasta salad, both of which had been prepared by staff from Café Viva and Viva Eats.
The Big Lunch attracted quite a crowd, keeping the cafe staff busy throughout the afternoon.
