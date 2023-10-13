"THERE'S a lot of concerns when there's a tool this new."
That's what one of the speakers who will be presenting at an upcoming artificial intelligence event in Bathurst says about emerging technology, particularly the program ChatGPT.
And while she says fears about the loss of "all jobs" due to AI might be overblown, benefits await for those who learn early how to harness the technology.
Regional Development Australia Central West (RDA Central West) says its AI event at Charles Sturt University Bathurst on Thursday, October 19 will aim to teach business owners, employees and anyone interested how to get the most out of ChatGPT.
Jacqui Heffernan, head of content at Digital Picnic, a digital marketing company that services the Central West, will be one of the experts speaking at the event.
After talking with hundreds of business owners and marketers about ChatGPT, she said the most common worry is AI replacing people in their jobs.
"There's a lot of concerns when there's a tool this new, this exciting and this game-changing," she said.
"It's got a huge amount of expertise in an unfathomable amount of areas ... but we don't think it's a replacement for expertise, we see it as something that can help experts work faster and work smarter.
"While we don't believe that ChatGPT will replace all jobs, we do think people who know how to leverage it will be the more competitive candidates.
"So ChatGPT might not replace your job, but someone who knows how to use it well might."
While the new AI program can provide an incredible amount of detail and information, Ms Heffernan said it's still just a program - there's many factors it can't consider - which is why it won't replace experts.
What it will do, she said, is help business owners reduce the amount of time and money they invest in consulting with experts by helping them do more of the ground work themselves.
"We wholeheartedly believe in the value of expert engagement, but believe ChatGpt can help you ask the right questions and get even more out of it," Ms Heffernan said.
"So instead of having to work with an expert for weeks - who might charge a couple of thousand dollars each week - you might be able to cut that down to just have a couple of sessions with them.
"So you could potentially save thousands of dollars."
Not only will the event discuss the ins and outs of the relatively new AI program, it will also highlight the risks that come with using it.
Ms Heffernan said understanding the security and legality risks of using the program are just as important to cover as topics such as how ChatGPT can save time and money.
The event will also cover content planning and creation, understanding Instagram algorithms and more.
Tickets can be purchased up until Wednesday, October 18 for $25 via the Humanitix website.
The event will be held in the CPD room at CSU from 11.30am to 2.30pm.
