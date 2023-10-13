WE have a vagrant in our midst!
No doubt we have more than one, but this particular creature has caught my interest. It is a large white pigeon with dark feathers at the back end.
Pigeons are common around our place in South Bathurst. We have common-or-garden ferals (the Trafalgar Square kind) as well as native crested pigeons with their squeaky voices and cute top-knots.
Both tend to hang out in groups, and both are predominantly grey, a good all-purpose camouflage colour.
But this white pigeon turned up all alone. It seemed to stand out like a beacon on the grass verge. In a street full of cats and dogs and cars, it seemed particularly vulnerable.
RECENT ECO NEWS COLUMNS:
We called it "the only white pigeon in the village" and started looking out for it. It would disappear for a few days - did a cat get it? did it fly back to wherever it came from? - only to reappear, nonchalantly pecking through the grass.
A quick Google shows its appearance most closely matches the Torresian imperial pigeon.
According to Wikipedia, it is native to northern Australia, and seen in great numbers around Cairns. Some migrate between Queensland and Papua New Guinea. So this one was clearly a long way from home.
In biology, a "vagrant" is an animal that "appears well outside its normal range".
I wondered what had brought this loner thousands of kilometres south of its homeland.
When it went missing for longer than usual, I concluded that it must have met a bad ending or moved on.
But then, out of the blue in late September, it was back. And not only that, it had a friend!
Now two identical white pigeons were casually pecking through the grass together, looking perfectly comfortable, as if everything were normal in their world. No longer the only white pigeon in the village!
I have added a (bad) pic to the 200 Plants and Animals Facebook group. This site was set up in 2015, as an offshoot of the 200 Plants and Animals exhibition hosted by Bathurst Community Climate Action Network (BCCAN) as its contribution to Bathurst's bicentenary celebrations.
Everyone is welcome to post their own sightings, unusual or ubiquitous, good photography or bad, as a way of observing and celebrating the local natural world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.