IF you haven't attended pre-poll, Saturday, October 14 is the last opportunity to cast your vote in the Voice referendum.
The referendum will decide whether or not to change the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing a body called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
Voting in the referendum is compulsory and there is a financial penalty for anyone who doesn't vote without an acceptable reason.
Across Bathurst, more than 12,000 people have already cast their vote at pre-poll.
For those who haven't attended a pre-poll location by 6pm on Friday, October 13, they will need to go to a polling centre on the official day of the referendum.
There are 10 polling centres in the immediate Bathurst area, and a few more in the outlying villages.
Check the map below to see where you can cast your vote on Saturday, October 14.
Each polling centre will be open from 8am to 6pm.
Counting will commence after the polls close.
