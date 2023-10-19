THERE has been a happy ending to a tragic story involving a Kelso man on the other side of the world.
Photos taken in the Netherlands show a memorial has now been completed after a call went out earlier this year seeking an image from Bathurst to feature on it.
The story started in March when the Western Advocate reported that the village of Heerewaarden, east of Rotterdam, was planning to erect a memorial plaque to mark the downing of a Lancaster bomber in June 1944.
Photos of seven of the eight crew members had been found, but the one that was still needed was Flight Sergeant Howard Gavin.
Heerewaarden man and retired army officer Gradus Kruitwagen said the Lancaster's crash just outside the village "had a great impact", including causing broken windows at several houses, and the community wanted to mark the airmen's sacrifice.
Former Bathurst High School deputy principal John Payne - a Kelso resident who lives only 600 metres in a straight line from Flight Sergeant Gavin's family home - was contacted by Bathurst District Historical Society president Mary Fletcher after she didn't have any success in finding a photo.
"Subsequently, in a visit to the archives, I found that Howard Gavin had indeed enrolled as a student at Bathurst High School from the beginning of 1934 until April 1938, when he had left school to work in a bank," Mr Payne told the Advocate in April.
"My search of the school records indicated that Howard had ranked near the top of his student cohort both academically and in sport.
"I found one photograph in the 1937 school magazine - The Burr - in which Howard appears as a member of the school's First XV rugby union team.
"I also found Howard's name on the school's roll of honour board, which names some 500 Bathurst High School former students who served in World War One and World War Two."
Mr Payne passed the photo of Flight Sergeant Gavin on to those in the Netherlands and that was where the story ended - for the time being.
Fast forward six months and Mr Kruitwagen says the memorial - including a photo of Flight Sergeant Gavin - has been unveiled at a ceremony attended by military attachés from Canada and Australia.
(Put together by John Payne)
1934: Enrolled at Bathurst High School.
Admission register details: Born 8/10/21, religion Church of England, former school Bathurst Public School, father Mervyn Roy Gavin, address Rosemont Kelso. (While no street address is given, the Rosemont house still stands today at 131 Gilmour Street, Kelso.)
1936: Member of Class 3AB.
Runner-up Junior Athletic Championship.
Second best pass in the Intermediate Certificate, with As in English, mathematics II, elementary science (physics and chemistry) and woodwork, and Bs in history, mathematics, Latin and French.
1937: Second dux of 4th Year.
Member of the First XV rugby union team (rugby union was the Astley Cup code of football 1934-1945).
1938: Started 5th Year at Bathurst High School while also attending Bathurst Business College night school.
March 21: Chosen by Bathurst High School to play the role of Governor Macquarie at the Bathurst district schools Sesqui-Centenary Celebrations of the Settlement of Australia at the Bathurst Showground.
April 7: Left school to work in the Bank of New South Wales in Newtown.
1939: Did the Leaving Certificate by studying at night while working all day in the bank.
Newspaper report said he intended to enrol at Sydney University in 1940. (He did not enrol at university, presumably because of the start of World War Two.)
Stayed working with the Bank of NSW, and at some stage was transferred to Moree.
1942: Called up to join the RAAF on June 19.
October 21: Announcement of engagement to Jean Paul, daughter of Mr and Mrs V Paul of Moree, where Mr Paul was manager of the Bank of NSW Branch.
1944: Killed in action on June 22 as one of the eight crew members of a RAF 106 Squadron Lancaster bomber that was shot down near the Netherlands village of Heerewaarden, east of Rotterdam, in a bombing raid targeted at Germany.
1948: One of the 500 former students of Bathurst High School who served in World War One and World War Two that were recorded on the school's Roll of Honour that was unveiled on April 23 by Mr A.D. Fraser, former school principal.
