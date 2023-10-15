Western Advocate
Steam boiler parked in Bathurst | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
October 15 2023 - 5:00pm
Lettering on the side of this boiler tells the story of its trip.

A 13-TON steel steam boiler parked in Bathurst on its trip to its new location is our subject this week. It was brought on a trailer to the Bathurst region from Sydney by Mr J.W. Ormsby, carriers of Leichhardt. Painted on the side of the boiler is that it was on a 200-mile trip. The driver is leaning on the vehicle and two other unknown men are standing nearby. Mr Gregory, Bathurst photographer, took the photo in the early 1920s, I'd say.

The vehicle has a range of wheels and tyres on it. The prime mover had the solid rubber tyres, the rear wheels on the trailer had steel wheels and the middle wheels look to have rubber pumped-up wheels.

