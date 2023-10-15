Lettering on the side of this boiler tells the story of its trip.

A 13-TON steel steam boiler parked in Bathurst on its trip to its new location is our subject this week. It was brought on a trailer to the Bathurst region from Sydney by Mr J.W. Ormsby, carriers of Leichhardt. Painted on the side of the boiler is that it was on a 200-mile trip. The driver is leaning on the vehicle and two other unknown men are standing nearby. Mr Gregory, Bathurst photographer, took the photo in the early 1920s, I'd say.

The vehicle has a range of wheels and tyres on it. The prime mover had the solid rubber tyres, the rear wheels on the trailer had steel wheels and the middle wheels look to have rubber pumped-up wheels.

I have no idea where the boiler was being delivered, but it was possibly to one of a number of mines in the area that operated until after the Great War.



Boilers were still used for several decades more in local hospitals, the railway, some schools, the Bathurst Agricultural Station and some larger stores and businesses.

IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:

In early 1919, the Bathurst Mining Warden's office was besieged with applicants for areas thrown open to entry by the clause in the amended Mining Act revoking the exclusive mineral rights possessed by many holders of old land grants.



Gold, silver and copper appeared the most prominently in the applications, which applied to areas in almost every corner of the extensive Bathurst mining district. The applicants had travelled long distances to put in their claims.



The number of applications was described as easily constituting a record for a week, being about a dozen times greater than the average number lodged per week before the Act was paused.



Many well-known properties were affected and rich values were confidently believed to exist on some of the areas.



Minerals such as manganese, which had been almost worthless in the earlier days, existed in good quantities around Bathurst and were now badly needed, but hitherto the old titles had proved the obstacle to their active development.

The applications, some within months, led to the movement and relocation of heavy mining equipment such as steam boilers.



Some existing mines, such as Marshall's Hill End Mine, Cadia Iron Mine, Burraga Copper Mine and the Blayney Copper Mines and Smelting Company, quickly expanded.

The first successful steam engine involving a piston was developed by Thomas Newcomen. The first of these was installed in a mine in or just before 1712 and its purpose was to pump water out of mines.

Along with collapses and explosions, flooding was one of the great dangers of working underground.

Later, stamper batteries were hauled in to crush gold-bearing quartz from underground mines, both in the valleys and in the surrounding hills.



The stampers were powered by water wheels or steam engines and the steam was raised in boilers fuelled by local firewood.

The cylindrical shell of a Cornish boiler was typically four feet to seven feet in diameter and from 10 feet to 30 feet in length of the fire tube design.



It was first adapted by Richard Trevithick, who first installed one in 1812.

This boiler had a long horizontal cylinder with a single large flue containing the fire. Fuel was added in the grate area, where it burnt to produce hot gases.



The hot gases transferred the heat to the water and, after some time, it started boiling to produce steam.



These high-pressure boilers needed a trained and certificated operator.

Businesses that sold Cornish boilers would supply, erect and commission the boiler for the buyer. Mine owners would sign a contract for the installation.



Herbert Thomson, who was an Australian engineer, set up his own business as a manufacturer of steam engines and boilers in Melbourne in 1897 to supply boilers and other equipment to mining and other companies.