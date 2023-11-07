BUYERS ready to enter the housing market are now getting a fair shot at securing a property, after facing stiff competition just 12 months ago.
Bathurst's housing market was so competitive that many properties were selling overnight, and some were even being snapped up before being listed publicly.
It meant a lot of buyers, despite being financially prepared to purchase, were unable to make an offer or, if they did, were up against multiple others for the same property.
Now, though, real estate agents are reporting that the market has settled.
Properties are still drawing interest and selling reasonably quickly, but there is not as much buyer competition as there was in mid to late 2022.
"We're not getting multiple offers on properties like we were. There are certainly enough properties out there for everyone," Raine and Horne Bathurst director Michelle Mackay said.
She also said time on market is longer, with the average now sitting at around 70 days.
It's a very different scenario to a year ago, with Ms Mackay recalling one listing she had in Freestone Way having multiple offers on it in less than 24 hours.
"I put a property on the market one night. By 12pm the next day I had eight inspections and six offers," she said.
"They were selling very quickly. So now they're sitting on the market a little bit longer, but there's certainly buyer confidence there.
"We're getting decent numbers to our open houses on Saturday, and there's a little bit more to choose from on the market, which is different to what it was back when we had that high buyer activity."
The change in the market has been attributed to rising interest rates and general cost of living pressures.
Bestwick Real Estate owner Mitchell Bestwick said this has had the effect of pushing some people out of the market, but for others, it's given them the time to really consider their purchase.
"It's affected a lot of people's borrowing capacity, and for some people, unfortunately, it's taken them out of the market for what they wanted to purchase or what they could purchase," he said.
"But it's also created an opportunity where people were able to have time to think about a property, inspect it a couple of times, and have time to sell their property and buy another in the same market."
Mr Bestwick said that Bathurst is currently in a balanced market, which isn't favouring either buyers or sellers.
Although there is less competition for properties, Mr Bestwick said it is still important for prospective buyers to know their borrowing capacity and have their finance in order before seriously looking at properties.
Building a relationship with real estate agents can also aid buyers in their search for the perfect home.
"Communicate openly with your agents, as they may have properties that are not on the market or could come on the market that are in your price range, and you may miss some opportunities that don't reach the market if the agent isn't aware of what your needs or buying capacity is," Mr Bestwick said.
"And don't be afraid to submit offers to start a conversation, as a lot of properties have no asking price or an asking price that is there as a guide."
For people considering selling, now is a good time to list a property on the market.
"We're still seeing fantastic results. Some are taking a little bit longer to achieve, however, if you get your price right and the marketing right, and pick the right agent, you can still achieve premium prices in a short period," Mr Bestwick said.
"Don't not sell because the market has returned to a balanced market."
