Western Sydney Wanderers' A-League match at Bathurst locked in

Updated October 13 2023 - 10:16am, first published 9:40am
The crowd at one of Bathurst's NRL matches at Carrington Park and (inset) Western Sydney Wanderers fans. File pictures
A YEAR after Bathurst Regional Council took the first step in forming what may be a long-term relationship with the Western Sydney Wanderers, a date has been announced for the club's Carrington Park clash.

