Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Bathurst's Sarah Fenner was a contestant on The Chase Australia

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
October 17 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CAN YOU beat The Chaser? Well, local resident Sarah Fenner almost did recently, when she was a contestant on The Chase Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.