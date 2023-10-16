CAN YOU beat The Chaser? Well, local resident Sarah Fenner almost did recently, when she was a contestant on The Chase Australia.
On Tuesday, October 10, the episode in which Mrs Fenner filmed in Sydney last November was aired to TV screens across the nation.
And though she didn't come away with the victory, or any prize money, she did come away with something exciting to tell her twin babies, and an unforgettable experience.
The popular game show wasn't the first one in which Mrs Fenner has competed, as she was also a contestant on The 1% Club earlier this year.
For Mrs Fenner, it was all a way to combine her love of trivia, and the hopes of making a quick buck.
I just like trivia and stuff, so I think game shows are fun, and you can maybe win money, so that's a bonus," she said.
"But I had two from two losses."
After being eliminated in the second round on The 1% Club, Mrs Fenner was out for redemption during her time on The Chase.
And she was ever so close to tasting sweet victory.
"I came really close on The Chase and I was the only one who beat The Chaser and then I came back to do the final chase by myself, and I got twelve questions right and then two push-backs," she said.
"But he was just way too quick and way too smart. He did say that he has had teams with more people not get twelve right, so I was happy.
"My main thing was that I didn't want to go on and look like a dummy."
Since the episode aired, Mrs Fenner has received a lot of positive feedback from members of the community regarding her performance - which she is counting as a win.
Another win was the experience in itself.
But the experience was vastly different on The 1% Club.
"The 1% Club was a nine-hour filming day I think, and I got eliminated on the second round so I had to stay there for a whole nine hours and just watch everyone else," she said.
Though the days were long, Mrs Fenner said the experience of actually filming the show was quite similar to what you see on TV, just in a shorter time frame.
"It's filmed in chronological order, but obviously it takes a lot longer than it does on TV," she said.
"They condense four or five hours down to an hour. On one of my questions I had answered correctly but I had pronounced the word, and it was someone's name, but I pronounced it wrong.
"So then we had to stop in the middle of that 60 seconds where they're just smashing you with questions, we had to pause for about five minutes to find out if the pronunciation was accepted.
"It was just interesting to see how it all works behind the scenes."
As for whether Mrs Fenner will be making any more appearances on your TV screens, that's a matter of whether she can handle another loss, and forking out travel and accommodation expenses.
"My TV career's over, after two losses I just don't know if I can do it again," she said.
