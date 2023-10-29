HANDING a lost wallet into police did more than reunite it with its owner, a court has heard.
It also ended with a drug charge.
Kylie Joyce Donavon, 38, of Culnane Place, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 11, 2023 to having a prohibited drug.
Court documents state Donavon's wallet was handed into officers at the Bathurst Police Station on July 15, 2023 by a woman.
As police looked inside the wallet for identification, they found a small resealable bag with seven grams of green vegetable matter in it, along with Donavon's driver's licence.
Police went to Donavon's home about 6.30pm on August 10.
Donavon told police the cannabis was hers, and that she bought the drug - she claimed to smoke regularly - for $50 from a friend.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed told the court that Donavon "uses cannabis to self-medicate for anxiety".
Donavon then spoke directly to Magistrate Fiona Toose to explain "I didn't buy it, it got given to me".
But, Ms Toose rejected the claim.
"Cannabis is not good for you, you might want to think about other things that won't get you into trouble," Ms Toose said.
Donavon was convicted and fined $300.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.