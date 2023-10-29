Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Drugs found in Kylie Donavon's wallet handed into Bathurst police

By Court Reporter
Updated October 29 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HANDING a lost wallet into police did more than reunite it with its owner, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.