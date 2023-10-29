RUNNING from police to avoid a driving charge proved pointless for a 25-year-old, who was told to start taking responsibility for his actions.
Ahmed Mohammed Mahdi, 25, of Rocket Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 11, 2023 to driving while suspended.
Documents tendered to the court said Mahdi was driving a red Kia Rio along Rocket Street in Bathurst about 10.50pm on September 2, 2023 when he was stopped by police.
Mahdi travelled about 200 metres along the road before he parked his car and ran.
Once police caught up, Mahdi said he did it because he thought police couldn't take action if they didn't speak with him while he was behind the wheel.
Checks by the RMS database showed Mahdi had been suspended for three months due to demerit point accumulation.
A self-represented Mahdi submitted a statement to the court, which was then quietly read by Magistrate Fiona Toose.
Ms Toose went on to describe Mahdi as "not a great driver" while looking at his history, which had no criminal charges.
"I'll give you a chance ... but you have to start taking responsibility," Ms Toose said.
"If you've got an order saying you can't drive, that's it. It doesn't matter what you want."
Mahdi was placed on a conditional release order (without conviction) for 12 months.
