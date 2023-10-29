Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Ahmed Mahdi runs from court to avoid driving charge in Bathurst

By Court Reporter
October 30 2023 - 7:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RUNNING from police to avoid a driving charge proved pointless for a 25-year-old, who was told to start taking responsibility for his actions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.