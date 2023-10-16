THERE are set to be more opportunities to engage with Bathurst Regional Council under mayor Jess Jennings' leadership.
A month after he was elevated to the position, he has moved to reinstate the policy committee meetings on the first Wednesday of each month and add a public forum to the agenda.
This would be in addition to the monthly ordinary meetings, which are held on the third Wednesday of each month.
Policy committee meetings were scrapped early into the COVID-19 pandemic due to a lack of business items and as council sought to limit face-to-face engagement.
Prior to that, policy committee afforded councillors the opportunity to raise any issues they wanted during general business, and then reports from directors were dealt with.
But, if policy committee returns, Cr Jennings will add a public forum where members of the community can raise any topic they like with the council.
However, it will mean that at the ordinary meetings, the public forum will be restricted to items in the business papers.
Cr Jennings said this will increase access to the council and, importantly, increase transparency.
"The effect of bringing back the policy meeting and doubling public forum is to increase the transparency and accountability on our council, the decisions we make and the policy directions we're looking to go," he said.
"... I'm hoping this goes a long way in upgrading our governance structure and also a long way to improving communications with the broader community, both directly through the public forum and also through the media."
He also thinks restricting the topics of discussion at the ordinary meeting, where the biggest decisions are made, will keep councillors' focused.
"I want all our councillors to be in a focused frame of mind when it comes to making the serious decisions that are on the business paper every month," Cr Jennings said.
"Those decisions affect people's livelihoods and lifestyles, through the development applications, in particular.
"Also, councillors are commonly making decisions that are to do with allocating literally millions of dollars and I think they deserve an opportunity to have a question time that only relates to the business paper on the night, and therefore we've created an entire new public forum that goes with the policy meeting on the first Wednesday of every month."
The new meeting structure, which is poised to be adopted at the October 18, 2023 council meeting, would be trialled for two months.
Public feedback will be sought on the changes and, if supportive, the council will look to formalise the policy committee meeting in early 2024.
The first policy committee meeting would be held on November 1, 2023 if the trial is approved.
