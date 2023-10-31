SLAPPING a man in an emotional outburst fuelled by the death of a relative brought a teenager to court for the first time.
Candida Lewis, 18, of Lavis Place, Raglan pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 11, 2023 to common assault.
Court documents state Lewis went to a home on Annesley Street in West Bathurst about 10.50am on September 14, where she got into an argument with the victim.
Lewis threw things around the home before she slapped the man on the back, leaving a red handprint.
A nearby resident called triple-zero.
The court heard police arrived about 10 minutes later and heard Lewis and the victim yelling.
The victim, who was "highly distressed and emotional", gave a statement to police before Lewis did the same.
"Yes, I wanted to hurt him. Look at his back, he has a red mark," Lewis said to police.
Lewis was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court her client - who had no criminal record - had lost a relative earlier in the year, which contributed to her outburst.
"Obviously you felt upset, but you don't get to take that out on other people," Magistrate Fiona Toose said.
Lewis was placed on a 12-month conditional release order (without conviction).
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.