TALK about perfect timing.
When Evans Arts Council opens the doors for its upcoming annual Craft Show and Sale, it will be exactly one month until the biggest day in December.
"There will be lots of handmade crafts for sale just in time for Christmas gift shopping," Evans Arts secretary Shirley Walsh says.
"The members have been busy sewing, knitting and crocheting all sorts of items that will be for display and sale on the day."
The craft show has been a fixture on the Bathurst calendar for years and this year's event will follow a 2022 edition that was described as being particularly successful.
Ms Walsh said the Evans Arts Council members "enjoy the challenge of making items that can be repurposed from leftover material, wool and whatever else we can find".
"There are lots of patchwork quilts of all sizes, colours and designs, including baby change mats, bags of all shapes and sizes, knitted and crochet items, including toys, hand towels, coat hangers, novelty and Christmas items and much more," she said of the 2023 show and sale.
The event - on Saturday, November 25 in the Macquarie Room at Bathurst Panthers - will also feature a big Christmas raffle, make-an-offer table and morning tea.
"Cindy Rogers will be demonstrating diamond art all day and other crafts will be on show throughout the day," Ms Walsh said.
"Anyone who has craft items that they would like to display or sell is most welcome."
Application forms to sell or display items are available from the Evans Arts Council Facebook page or contact Shirley on 6331 7027 or email srwalsh2@bigpond.com.
"A participation donation of $5 would be appreciated when delivering your items for sale," Ms Walsh said.
"Entries close November 17."
