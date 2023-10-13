Western Advocate
Australia's Local Hero, Amar Singh, to speak at Bathurst meeting

Updated October 13 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 12:20pm
Amar Singh says the charity he founded is aiming to create a more tolerant society.
THE man named Australia's Local Hero earlier this year is coming to Bathurst.

