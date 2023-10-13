THE man named Australia's Local Hero earlier this year is coming to Bathurst.
Amar Singh - who received the honour at the Australian of the Year Awards announced in January - will attend a meeting of the Bathurst Combined Probus Club to speak about his work promoting multicultural communities and religious tolerance.
His appearance comes through the efforts of Combined Probus Club member Stuart Pearson and Sukhwinder Deol, the owner of Saffron Indian Restaurant and a local Sikh community identity.
Mr Singh is the president and founder of charity organisation Turbans 4 Australia, which aims to help those in need regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity, or social status.
Since the organisation was set up, it has assisted those affected by natural disasters such as floods, bushfires and cyclones as well as those facing homelessness, domestic violence, poverty, unemployment and isolation.
Mr Singh recently embarked on a tour across Australia to share Sikh culture and, on his home run to Sydney, will be in Bathurst for the Combined Probus Club meeting on Tuesday, October 17 at Panthers Bathurst.
For more information about Bathurst Combined Probus Club meetings, contact secretary Ingrid Pearson on 0418 228 766.
