Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Bathurst Salvos' Dane Walsh can provide free grad styling sessions

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 23 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Salvos store employee Dane Walsh can help you find your graduation look with a free styling session. Picture by Alise McIntosh
Bathurst Salvos store employee Dane Walsh can help you find your graduation look with a free styling session. Picture by Alise McIntosh

GRAD season is well and truly upon us, and though Stannies and Scots All Saints College have already seen off their schooling years in style, there are plenty of other campuses still to celebrate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.