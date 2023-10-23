GRAD season is well and truly upon us, and though Stannies and Scots All Saints College have already seen off their schooling years in style, there are plenty of other campuses still to celebrate.
And, not only is graduating an important milestone to mark the end of 13 years of education, it's also an opportunity to showcase your fashion sense.
Between the suit, the shoes, the dress and accessories, prices can add up - but not for savvy Salvos shoppers, especially when stylist Dane Walsh is involved.
With two decades of experience in the fashion industry, Mr Walsh has all the skills you could need to create a dream look from head to toe - all through a free styling session.
"Styling, fashion, makeup, anything to do with that has always been my passion," he said.
"When I think of it, I think of a look as a whole, so definitely we're going to go over all aspects - clothes, shoes, hair, make-up.
"If you come in, you've got some questions, we can have a little consultation, figure out what look that you're looking for and then we can come up with a really awesome look."
And the Bathurst Salvos store has proven to be the perfect place to shop, with hundreds of different styles hitting the shelves every day.
"With styling from an op-shops perspective, it can be quite challenging because you don't know what the product is that is coming in all the time, but that's half the fun," Mr Walsh said.
"It's about the treasure hunt and playing around, and it's just playing dress-ups really.
"The good thing about the donations that we have been receiving in Bathurst is that they're really heavily fashion forward and fashion focused.
"So if someone is looking for something that's individual, cool, or if they're vintage inclined, then they're going to be able to find something."
As well as a variety of vintage donations, Mr Walsh said that the store sees plenty of new dresses donated, with tags still intact.
"It's almost obscene in the best kind of way," he said.
And there's something for the boys and men as well, with so many suits donated regularly.
These suits come from anywhere and everywhere, including vintage designer brands, and the best part is that they can be easily altered and tailored towards your needs.
"You can pay $15, $20 for the suit, and then go and get it altered at an alterations place ... and you're going to save hundreds of dollars, especially if you want something designer," Mr Walsh said.
The option to create a completely customizable graduation look is something that will ensure you stand out from the crowd, and feel amazing on your grad night.
And those who shop at the Salvos will have another reason to feel amazing, as every purchase made in store is a donation to charity.
All proceeds go directly towards community programs.
These programs include the Salvation Army Mission services, such as assisting with homelessness and finances, as well as spiritual support and a life enrichment group.
