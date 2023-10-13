New legal action over alleged air pollution at Cadia gold mine near Orange has been announced.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) - NSW's peak environmental watchdog - confirmed four new prosecutions on Friday morning.
Two relate to alleged exceedance of "solid particle" exhaust from a vent shaft in November, 2021 and May, 2023. Two are linked to alleged pollution from tailings storage in October, 2022.
Cadia and its parent company Newcrest have consistently maintained they are in compliance with all environmental and safety regulations.
"Working with the local community - whether that be residents living near the mine or across the Central West more broadly - is a key focus area for us as work to rebuild trust and respect in the community," a spokesperson for the company told the Central Western Daily.
"We are a long-standing member of the Central West community and remain firmly committed to meeting our obligations in a way that is aligned with our values."
The EPA says it is continuing "active investigations" against the mine and will "take necessary regulatory action including prosecutions where appropriate."
In August this year Cadia pleaded guilty to similar "solid particle exceedance" charges.
The facility is a central focus of the ongoing NSW government inquiry into "Current and potential impacts of gold, silver, lead and zinc mining on human health, land, air and water quality."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.