A visit to the shops by feuding families last year left a woman with severe leg injuries after she was hit and dragged by a speeding car.
Magistrate David Day said the victim's injuries were so severe she was lucky not to lose her leg.
On Wednesday, October 4, the woman who hit her, Teena Maree Whiley, of Margaret Street, faced being sent to jail when she appeared in Orange Local Court for negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
"The lady kept her leg," Mr Day said but added that she's had to have permanent plates and screws inserted to hold it together.
"It's a very bad fracture.
"The driving is one of the worst examples of negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm that I've ever encountered."
Before the victim was hit there was an affray involving the two women's teenage and young adult children in the car park but Mr Day said the victim wasn't involved and she didn't assault anyone.
According to information provided to the court, 50-year-old Whiley was driving a Mitsubishi ASX 21km/h in the Orange Central Square underground car park when she hit the victim who landed on the bonnet and was dragged 5.5 metres.
Whiley had been in her car waiting for her children when the fight broke out next to her vehicle on December 28, 2022.
Solicitor Taras Maksymczuk showed the court a video of the victim's children following Whiley's children down the centre ramp to the car park where a fight broke out between the two groups.
He also presented the court with a letter from the Homicide Witness Support Group saying Whiley's husband had been murdered in 2007 and she was still affected by the circumstances of his death.
"This is her first criminal offence ever," he said.
Mr Maksymczuk said Whiley's children got into her car after the fight but the other group also tried to get into the vehicle and one of them reached in to take the car key.
"She was driving away, that's when she accidentally struck the pedestrian," he said.
"Given all the facts surrounding this matter and the pressure she was under at the time, no doubt [she was] panicking.
"This is a woman who has suffered a lot of grief in her life."
According to police, there was ongoing tension between the two families leading up to the incident and there was a run-in between some of the children at Kmart after 3pm.
At 3.18pm Whiley's family members walked down to where Whiley was waiting in her car but they were followed by the victim's children, one of whom recorded the confrontation between the two groups that was played in court to give context to the event.
After Whiley's family got into her car, the victim's children called their mother. She was walking along the roadway of the car park and called out for them to get away from the car and Whiley accelerated towards her.
The victim tried to move away and jumped towards the parked cars but was struck on her left side and was carried about 5.5 metres before falling onto her back on the road.
Whiley continued driving, exited onto Lords Place and drove to Orange Police Station without making an attempt to stop or help the victim.
"She was in general fear that if she did stop, she and her family would be further assaulted," Mr Maksymczuk said.
"She droved straight to the police station and said 'this person probably needs medical care'."
The victim was taken by ambulance to Orange Hospital.
She suffered a compound fracture to her left tibia/fibula which required several surgeries, plates and pins to correct. Medical opinions provided to the victim is that she may never regain full use of her leg and that the pins and plates will remain in place for life.
A police investigation determined Whiley was driving 21km/h when she hit the victim.
"She was going extremely fast in the the underground car park and she hits a pedestrian," Mr Day said.
"Anything above 5km/h in an underground lit car park is high speed in my view, the victim is just someone who is just sort of known to her."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said it was lucky no one went under the car and there were alternative actions Whiley could have taken.
"It's extremely serious and extremely dangerous," Sergeant Riley said.
Mr Maksymczuk said Whiley also previously volunteered as a scout leader, for Orange City Council and was involved in the Orange Brass Band program.
"She used to work as a florist and cleaner but hasn't been able to work for several years," he said.
Although he deemed the offence to be extremely serious but he was limited with his sentencing options.
"Driving at that speed and hitting a pedestrian in my view is a custodial sentence," he said.
However, he said if he gave Whiley a community-based custodial sentence it could only be for four-to-five months, "it is lenient" he said and it would not be long enough.
In lieu of a prison sentence he sentenced her to a longer community-based sentence.
Mr Day gave Whiley a supervised two-year community correction order with 50 hours of community service to make her "suffer some inconvenience for what you have done to your victim".
He also fined Whiley $1100 and disqualified her driver's licence for 12 months.
