THE HOLE-in-the-wall Bakery in the Brooke Moore Centre has closed it's doors to the public for the last time, all so that owners of Bootleg Bakery can prepare for a new venture.
Saturday, October 14 was the last day of trade for the popular bakery, after John Mannion and his wife Kim opened Bootleg almost two years ago.
Originally, it was run only from social media, alongside a catering business.
The storefront was only ever intended as a side-hustle. It was never supposed to take off in the way that it did.
In the online-only days, Mrs Mannion was baking around 40 loaves of bread per week, which turned into more than 100 loaves per day when Bootleg was off the ground.
And, thanks to the resounding success of the treat and bread business, the duo will now be opening a new restaurant in the centre of town.
Bootleg Bar and Dining will be opening in early to mid November, above The Jewell of Bathurst along William Street.
"It's mixed emotions, leaving it, because I'm really excited to do what I do, because I am a chef," he said.
"I'm dying to get back into the kitchen ... but I'm so proud of what happened here."
Having the freedom of running his own kitchen is something that Mr Mannion is very much excited about, as it means that he will have total creative control.
"One of the most frustrating things, is when I've worked in restaurants in the past that have a theme ... you could come up with a great idea but you can't do it because that's not the kind of cuisine that they do," he said.
But now, Mr Mannion will have the capacity to create a variety of different meals on a whim, and Bootleg Bar will serve a range of different cuisines and dishes.
There will be snack and sharing plates, hearty meals, and everything in between.
"I've got a passion for Italian food ... so there will be fresh pasta every day," Mr Mannion said.
"And things like steaks, chicken, all that cooked on charcoal."
The main focus of the restaurant, however, will be that of utilising fresh produce.
A local grower will be supplying the vegetables, a local artist will be supplying artworks for the walls, and local wines and beers will be available from the bar.
"We'll keep it as local as possible and make it as fresh as possible," Mr Mannion said.
Overall, Mr Mannion said he is just looking forward to providing a place for the people of Bathurst, where they can relax and feel completely comfortable.
"I'm excited to provide a place where people can enjoy their food, their drink, just feel comfortable, and feel welcome," he said.
Though Bootleg Bakery has now closed, Moubar Vintage cafe, which was run alongside the bakery in the Brooke Moore centre, will continue operations from the hole-in-the-wall.
