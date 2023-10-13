Western Advocate

Counting the cost-saving is not a bad start

October 13 2023 - 4:10pm
THERE was a sense of a conclusion when Bathurst Regional councillors voted last month to kill off any prospect of a supersized rates increase, but it was really more a beginning than an end.

