Counting the cost-saving is not a bad start

THERE was a sense of a conclusion when Bathurst Regional councillors voted last month to kill off any prospect of a supersized rates increase, but it was really more a beginning than an end.
Amid the relief and triumph that the push to raise rates by a possible almost 70 per cent had been torpedoed, it might have been missed that council's justification for doing so hadn't similarly been abandoned.
Council's press release of early August laid it all out: costs were outstripping revenue and council had needed to use cash reserves and reduce infrastructure renewal and maintenance to ensure a balanced budget.
"With unrestricted cash balances dwindling and state and federal budgeting constraints reducing the likelihood of future substantial grants, council must consider increasing rates revenue to adequately fund its current services and infrastructure needs," that press release said.
The message from the Figure It Out BRC group - which drew such numbers to its Facebook page and public rally that it must be representative of a large chunk of public opinion - was that council needed to get its own house in order before asking the community to shoulder any more of the burden.
So a few weeks after the big rates rise died, where do things stand?
Well, we have a new mayor, for one thing.
And that new mayor, long-time councillor Jess Jennings, used his column in the Western Advocate this week to talk about something surprising - not how council is using ratepayers' money, but how he's planning to avoid doing the same.
Cr Jennings says he has rejected the mayoral vehicle, will be paying his own incidental expenses as mayor and has requested a zero-cost councillor and senior staff Christmas party this year.
None of these measures are going to turn around council's finances - though the $25,000 saved in terms of the mayoral car's expenses is hardly insignificant - but they shouldn't be lightly dismissed either.
If a city stirred up by the special rate variation wants to see council tightening its own belt, any cost-saving idea, even a zero-cost Christmas party, is not a terrible way to start.
Cr Jennings has been in and around politics in Bathurst for a number of years now but had fallen short, until last month, of achieving high office.
With his early messages as mayor - of financial restraint, of "invoking the JFK principle by asking what can I do for Bathurst Regional Council" - he might be showing that the long apprenticeship has been put to good use.
