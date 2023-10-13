DAVE Webb has one sold-out room under his belt and he's hoping for another as he and some talented musical mates present a tribute to a late 1980s hard rock classic.
Webb, fellow Bathurst musicians Mark Bradbury, Robert D'Hyon and Paul Burge and Orange's Danielle Pearce have been immersing themselves in the ripped jeans, leather and leopard print of Def Leppard and the iconic Hysteria album.
Fresh from playing the album across three weeks in Orange at The Agrestic Grocer, they presented the first of two Classic Album Series shows at The Victoria's Little Albert's on Thursday, October 12.
Webb said it was a great first show played to a full room.
The second of the two shows will be on Thursday, October 19.
Webb says the show - featuring catchy vocal hooks, rocking beats and big guitars - is accurate to the album that produced seven hit singles, including Animal, Pour Some Sugar On Me and Love Bites.
THE Classic Album Series shows have been a feature at the Victoria for a number of years.
Albums played in the past include the self-titled The Doors, Nirvana Unplugged In New York and Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisited.
In February 2020, Orange musicians Liv Mirrington, Jock Pryse Jones, Seb Key and Cass Key performed Angus and Julia Stone's groundbreaking 2010 album Down The Way - a more modern selection for the series.
